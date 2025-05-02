Again? Real Madrid slams Gil Manzano, who will officiate the match against Celta

Before El Clásico in the Copa del Rey final, a major scandal erupted when referees, reacting to criticism aired on Real Madrid's club TV, accused the club of exerting undue pressure. The Madrid side even considered withdrawing from the tournament. Now, it seems the royal club is stepping on the same rake once more.

Details: Marca has reviewed a segment produced by Real Madrid TV about the referee for their upcoming clash with Celta, Jesús Gil Manzano. The piece revisits a controversial episode from a March 2024 match against Valencia, when Gil Manzano disallowed a late Jude Bellingham goal after blowing the final whistle.

That game ended in a 2-2 draw, with the disputed decision denying Real the victory. To make matters worse, Bellingham was shown a straight red card for his emotional reaction. The club-produced segment also targets VAR official Hernández Maeso, accusing him of consistently refusing to award penalties in Real’s favor or incorrectly disallowing their goals.

Recall: In the end, Real lost the aforementioned El Clásico 2-3, and defender Antonio Rüdiger received a six-match ban for his outburst of emotion.