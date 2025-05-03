RU RU ES ES FR FR
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to miss match against Celta

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to miss match against Celta

Today, 08:51
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Ahead of their La Liga clash with Celta, Real Madrid have been dealt a blow with the loss of one of their key players.

Details: The squad list for the match has been released, and forward Rodrygo, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, is officially absent.

The Brazilian striker is sidelined due to a minor muscle injury.

Rodrygo has tallied 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances this season.

Reminder: Jude Bellingham, whose involvement in the match against Celta was in doubt, has returned to training.

Real Madrid Celta Vigo LaLiga Spain
