Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to miss match against Celta

Ahead of their La Liga clash with Celta, Real Madrid have been dealt a blow with the loss of one of their key players.

Details: The squad list for the match has been released, and forward Rodrygo, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, is officially absent.

The Brazilian striker is sidelined due to a minor muscle injury.

Rodrygo has tallied 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances this season.

Reminder: Jude Bellingham, whose involvement in the match against Celta was in doubt, has returned to training.