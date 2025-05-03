Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to miss match against Celta
Football news Today, 08:51Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Ahead of their La Liga clash with Celta, Real Madrid have been dealt a blow with the loss of one of their key players.
Details: The squad list for the match has been released, and forward Rodrygo, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, is officially absent.
The Brazilian striker is sidelined due to a minor muscle injury.
Rodrygo has tallied 13 goals and 10 assists in 50 appearances this season.
Reminder: Jude Bellingham, whose involvement in the match against Celta was in doubt, has returned to training.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Football news Yesterday, 15:58 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Parma Calcio 1913 0 - 0 Como Today, 09:00 Serie A ItalyParma Calcio 1913Como58’
0
0
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0 - 1 Stellenbosch Today, 09:00 South African Betway PremiershipLamontville Golden ArrowsStellenbosch56’
0
1
Cagliari 1 - 1 Udinese Today, 09:00 Serie A ItalyCagliariUdinese58’
1
1
St. Pauli 0 - 0 VfB Stuttgart Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanySt. PauliVfB Stuttgart45’
0
0
Kaizer Chiefs 1 - 1 Orlando Pirates Today, 09:30 South African Betway PremiershipKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates44’
1
1
Union Berlin 1 - 2 Werder Bremen Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyUnion BerlinWerder Bremen45’
1
2
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 - 1 Hoffenheim Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyBorussia MoenchengladbachHoffenheim45’
2
1
RB Leipzig 2 - 0 Bayern Munich Today, 09:30 Bundesliga GermanyRB LeipzigBayern Munich45’
2
0
Leicester 0 - 0 Southampton Today, 10:00 English Premier LeagueLeicesterSouthampton17’
0
0
Everton 0 - 0 Ipswich Today, 10:00 English Premier LeagueEvertonIpswich16’
0
0
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:01 There are contenders. Nkunku wants to leave Chelsea Football news Today, 09:31 What a thrilling Championship finale! All contenders for Premier League promotion are set Football news Today, 08:51 Real Madrid forward Rodrygo to miss match against Celta Football news Today, 08:00 Barcelona opens talks with Raphinha over new contract Football news Today, 07:34 "He is unreal." Bukayo Saka comments on the talent of Yamal Football news Today, 06:59 Will be able to play against Celta. Jude Bellingham returns to training Football news Today, 06:48 A new contender emerges for Ademola Lookman. Premier League giants set to sign the Nigerian forward Football news Today, 06:25 The next Italian Super Cup will again take place in Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:16 Italy considers moving the Milan derby to Australia MMA News Today, 05:48 Francis Ngannou comments for the first time on fatal accident involving him
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips – May 3, 2025 Football Today Al-Ahli vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 3, 2025 Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers: Prediction and bet for the May 4, 2025 matchup Football 04 may 2025 Empoli vs Lazio: Will the Eagles soar into the European spots? Football 04 may 2025 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Can Real close the gap at the top? Football 04 may 2025 Nantes vs Angers: Who will pull further away from the relegation zone? Football 04 may 2025 Brentford vs Manchester United: Will Manchester United break their winless streak in the Premier League? Football 04 may 2025 TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 Monza vs Atalanta prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football 04 may 2025 West Ham - Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025