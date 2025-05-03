RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Instead of Alaba: Real Madrid want to bring back Theo Hernandez

Football news Today, 12:42
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Instead of Alaba: Real Madrid want to bring back Theo Hernandez. Photo: x.com/TheoHernandez

Real Madrid is seriously considering bringing back Theo Hernandez from Milan. According to As, the French defender is viewed as one of the main candidates to strengthen the left flank of the defense.

Los Blancos are currently navigating a difficult period due to injuries among their defenders and are looking to bolster their back line this summer. The club is keen to offload David Alaba, who has spent most of his time in the infirmary and commands one of the highest salaries at the club.

In Madrid, there is a strong belief that Theo ticks all the right boxes, and he’s already familiar with Real, having played for the team in the 2017/18 season. This Serie A season, Hernandez has made 31 appearances for Milan, scoring 4 goals and providing 3 assists.

