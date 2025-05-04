He can't be stopped! Mbappé closes in on Real Madrid's 32-year-old club record

Real Madrid overcame Celta in their Matchday 34 La Liga showdown. Ancelotti’s men gave their fans a real scare, but ultimately managed to secure all three points.

Early in the second half, Los Blancos were cruising with a 3-0 lead, but Celta roared back and pulled two goals back. The 3-2 victory allowed Los Merengues to keep their four-point deficit behind Barcelona ahead of their head-to-head clash next round.

Kylian Mbappé stepped up as the leader in this match, making his return after missing the previous two La Liga games. The Frenchman celebrated his comeback with a brace, moving within touching distance of Ivan Zamorano’s record, which has stood since 1993. The Chilean scored 37 goals in his debut season in Madrid, and Mbappé now has 36 with four games still to play.

Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 devient le 2e joueur à inscrire le plus de BUTS lors de sa première saison avec le Real Madrid. 🤍



1️⃣. Ivan Zamorano (37 BUTS)

2️⃣. 𝗞𝘆𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗯𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲́ (36 BUTS)

3️⃣. Ruud Van Nistelrooy (33 BUTS)

4️⃣. Cristiano Ronaldo en (33 BUTS)



Remarkably, Mbappé has already netted 24 goals in La Liga—just one behind Lewandowski. With the Polish striker still recovering from injury, Mbappé has a golden opportunity to finish as the league’s top scorer.