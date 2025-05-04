RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news He can't be stopped! Mbappé closes in on Real Madrid's 32-year-old club record

He can't be stopped! Mbappé closes in on Real Madrid's 32-year-old club record

Football news Today, 09:59
Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
He can't be stopped! Mbappé closes in on Real Madrid's 32-year-old club record Photo: x.com/realmadrid

Real Madrid overcame Celta in their Matchday 34 La Liga showdown. Ancelotti’s men gave their fans a real scare, but ultimately managed to secure all three points.

Early in the second half, Los Blancos were cruising with a 3-0 lead, but Celta roared back and pulled two goals back. The 3-2 victory allowed Los Merengues to keep their four-point deficit behind Barcelona ahead of their head-to-head clash next round.

Kylian Mbappé stepped up as the leader in this match, making his return after missing the previous two La Liga games. The Frenchman celebrated his comeback with a brace, moving within touching distance of Ivan Zamorano’s record, which has stood since 1993. The Chilean scored 37 goals in his debut season in Madrid, and Mbappé now has 36 with four games still to play.

Remarkably, Mbappé has already netted 24 goals in La Liga—just one behind Lewandowski. With the Polish striker still recovering from injury, Mbappé has a golden opportunity to finish as the league’s top scorer.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news Yesterday, 16:02 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike Football news 30 apr 2025, 07:22 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Maximiliano Salas’ impact and Franco Mastantuono’s wonder strike
Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business Lifestyle 30 apr 2025, 05:00 Offers to eat your fears. Arturo Vidal launches an unusual new business
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle 28 apr 2025, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Brighton 1 - 1 Newcastle Today, 09:00 English Premier League
Brighton
1
Newcastle
1
90’ + 7
Nantes 0 - 1 Angers Today, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Nantes
0
Angers
1
90’ + 6
Augsburg 0 - 3 Holstein Kiel Today, 09:30 Bundesliga Germany
Augsburg
0
Holstein Kiel
3
69’
Sevilla 1 - 1 Leganes Today, 10:15 LaLiga Spain
Sevilla
1
Leganes
1
39’
Auxerre - : - Le Havre Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Auxerre
-
Le Havre
-
11:15
Brest - : - Montpellier Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Brest
-
Montpellier
-
11:15
Lyon - : - Lens Today, 11:15 Ligue 1 France
Lyon
-
Lens
-
11:15
Chelsea - : - Liverpool Today, 11:30 English Premier League
Chelsea
-
Liverpool
-
11:30
Freiburg - : - Bayer Leverkusen Today, 11:30 Bundesliga Germany
Freiburg
-
Bayer Leverkusen
-
11:30
Roma - : - Fiorentina Today, 12:00 Serie A Italy
Roma
-
Fiorentina
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:54 South African Premier League. Schedule, results and standings for matchweek 28 Football news Today, 10:52 Jose Riveiro talks about equalling a record Football news Today, 10:32 A unique achievement. Former Premier League stars make football history Football news Today, 09:59 He can't be stopped! Mbappé closes in on Real Madrid's 32-year-old club record Football news Today, 09:29 They waited 13 months for this! Mount scores his first goal of the season for Manchester United Football news Today, 08:29 Manchester United lineup makes Premier League history in clash against Brentford Football news Today, 07:27 PMGOL posts losses for the third year in a row. How much did they lose this time? Football news Today, 06:55 Inter vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - May 6, 2025 Football news Today, 06:32 Solskjaer criticizes Man United for selling key midfielder Football news Today, 06:08 Real Madrid plans a squad shake-up. Who could leave the club this summer?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Brest vs Montpellier prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Lyon vs Lens prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Auxerre - Le Havre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Freiburg vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Fenerbahce vs Besiktas: Can Fenerbahce close in on first place and keep their title hopes alive? Tennis Today Casper Ruud vs Jack Draper prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2025 Football Today Espanyol vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Lille vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025 Football Today Tigre vs Boca Juniors, prediction and probable lineups — May 5, 2025 Football Today Tigre vs Boca Juniors prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores