Real Madrid plans a squad shake-up. Who could leave the club this summer?

Real Madrid is enduring an extremely turbulent season, and it looks like the upcoming transfer window will be especially busy for Los Blancos.

Details: According to Relevo, several players could depart Real this summer. One of them is Jesús Vallejo, whose contract is expiring—Madrid have no intention of offering him a new deal.

Also among the potential departures are Luka Modrić and Lucas Vázquez. However, no final decision has been made regarding their futures yet.

The "royal club" is open to offers for three players: David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, and Fran García. Moreover, the club is considering the possibility of selling Brazilian winger Rodrygo.

Previously, it was reported that Rodrygo himself is contemplating a move away from the team, but he is willing to wait for the appointment of a new head coach, which is most likely to happen in the summer of 2025. Only after that will the Brazilian make a final decision about his future.

Reminder: Real Madrid is seriously considering bringing back Theo Hernández from Milan. The French defender is one of the main candidates to strengthen the left flank of Madrid's defense.