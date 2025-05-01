Rodrygo considers leaving Real Madrid

Real Madrid is going through a tough season and faces the risk of finishing without a single trophy. On top of that, several players are reportedly dissatisfied with their roles within the squad.

Details: According to Marca, Real winger Rodrygo Goes is seriously contemplating a move away from the club. He is disappointed that his contributions are being undervalued. The Brazilian has begun to realize that too much attention within the club is being given to Mbappé, Vinícius, and Bellingham.

Nonetheless, he is willing to wait for the appointment of a new head coach, which is expected to take place in the summer of 2025. Only after this will Rodrygo make a final decision regarding his future.

This season, he has made 50 appearances for Real, scoring 13 goals and providing ten assists. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €100 million.

