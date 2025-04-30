Al-Hilal offers Ancelotti a three-year contract with a huge salary
After the end of this season, legendary Carlo Ancelotti is likely to leave his position as head coach of Real Madrid, and he already has an option to continue his career in Asia.
Details: According to Relevo, Saudi club Al-Hilal is looking to seize the opportunity.
The champions of Saudi Arabia are offering Ancelotti a three-year deal worth 150 million euros. If the Italian accepts, he will become the highest-paid coach in football history.
Currently, Al-Hilal is managed by Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who is the leading candidate for the vacant Brazil national team head coach position.
Recall: Carlo Ancelotti was very close to taking over the Brazil national team, but the deal fell through at the last moment.
