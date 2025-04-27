Has the decision been made? It is now known when Real Madrid will decide on Ancelotti's future

The future of Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid could be decided soon. Real failed to win the Copa del Rey, and rumors of his dismissal as head coach are gaining momentum once again.

According to Marca, before the match against Celta in La Liga, the Italian coach will meet with club president Florentino Perez, where a decision on his future will be made.

There is a possibility that Ancelotti will continue his work until the end of the season, but it is highly likely that the Italian will be dismissed. It is reported that Xabi Alonso is awaiting the results of this meeting, and Real's management contacted him twice during the day by phone.

It seems Ancelotti won't be out of work for long. He is eagerly awaited in Brazil, where Carlo is expected to take over the national team. In South America, they hope that the experienced specialist can bring back the "Selecao" to World Cup gold medals. According to The Athletic, the Italian will start his new job in June, and his contract will not be a long-term one.