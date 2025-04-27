Brazil is already waiting. Ancelotti has decided on his future

Carlos Ancelotti has already found a new job. The Italian has decided on his future and, according to reports, will leave Real Madrid in the coming days.

According to Sky Sports, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is actively negotiating with the Italian specialist and is ready to offer him a long-term contract until 2030. Sources from Relevo clarify that Brazil is counting on Ancelotti's experience for the upcoming 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

The country dreams of reclaiming the World Cup title, which has eluded them since 2002, and believes that with players like Vinicius, Rodrygo, Endrick, and Raphinha, it is quite possible. The CBF is confident that Ancelotti is the ideal candidate, considering his ability to work under pressure and his experience in top-level management.