Real Madrid set sights on Benfica defender Álvaro Carreras as potential Mendy replacement

Benfica's left-back Álvaro Carreras is having a standout season, catching the eye of Europe's elite clubs. Now, the Spanish defender has a new and intriguing option for the next step in his career.

Details: According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have expressed serious interest in the 22-year-old star.

The Madrid side sees Carreras as the ideal replacement for Ferland Mendy, who has been plagued by injuries lately.

However, Real Madrid are reluctant to pay the €60 million release clause stipulated in Carreras' contract. Instead, the club is negotiating with Manchester United, who reportedly have a first-refusal buyback clause at €18 million. The plan would then see United activate their option and sell Carreras to Madrid for €30–35 million.

In 47 appearances for Benfica this season, Carreras has notched up 4 goals and 5 assists.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that Real's management wants to appoint Xabi Alonso as the head coach ahead of the Club World Cup in 2025.