Real Madrid wants Xabi Alonso to become head coach in time for the Club World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti is edging closer to leaving Real Madrid, with the club already planning its immediate future without the Italian manager.

Details: According to Relevo, Los Blancos have made a definitive decision in favor of Xabi Alonso and want him to take over as head coach as soon as possible.

Real Madrid hopes the Spaniard will swap Bayer for the Madrid giants ahead of the 2025 Club World Cup.

However, Xabi Alonso himself is leaning towards taking the reins in July. He believes it's too risky to jump into a new job in June without having enough time to get to know the squad up close.

If Real Madrid fails to reach an agreement with Alonso, Santiago Solari will lead the team at the Club World Cup.

Reminder: Yesterday it was reported that Carlo Ancelotti hopes to keep his job at Real Madrid.