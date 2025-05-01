Carlo Ancelotti intends to stay at Real Madrid

The future of Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti remains one of the hottest talking points in football.

Details: According to Cadena Cope, the Italian manager’s top priority is to stay at Real.

Ancelotti hopes to win La Liga this season and see out his contract, which runs until the summer of 2026.

His second choice is to take charge of the Brazil national team, while Al Hilal ranks only third on his list of options.

However, within Real Madrid, the club’s hierarchy is leaning towards parting ways with Ancelotti and appointing Xabi Alonso as his successor in the summer.

Reminder: Earlier today it was reported that Real Madrid’s key defender Éder Militão is expected to recover in time for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.