A boost for Madrid. Militão set to play at the Club World Cup
Real Madrid’s first-choice central defender Éder Militão is steadily recovering from a torn cruciate ligament in his knee, and at last, there’s an update on when he’ll return to the pitch.
Details: According to AS, the Brazilian centre-back is expected to be ready for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for this summer.
Militão is set to rejoin full training by the end of this month, and by June, he should be ready to be included in the squad list.
This season, the 27-year-old defender has played 17 matches, scoring once and providing one assist. He suffered his serious injury on September 9 in a match against Osasuna (4-0).
Reminder: Earlier today, it was reported that Real Madrid defender David Alaba underwent surgery.
