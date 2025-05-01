David Alaba undergoes surgery and will soon begin recovery

Real Madrid fell to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final and, to make matters worse, continues to suffer from a string of injuries within the squad.

Details: A few days ago, it was reported that Austrian centre-back David Alaba had picked up an injury. Now, Real Madrid has officially announced on its website that the player has undergone surgery on the meniscus of his left knee. Alaba is set to begin his rehabilitation process in the coming days.

Nevertheless, David will not return to the pitch this season. The club will do everything possible to ensure the Austrian recovers in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the summer of 2025.

Additionally, Madrid’s left-back Ferland Mendy is also ruled out for the remainder of the current season due to a proximal tendon rupture. On top of that, German defender Antonio Rüdiger has undergone surgery and will be sidelined for several weeks.

Reminder: The German centre-back will miss six matches due to his behaviour at the end of the clash with Barcelona. Lucas Vázquez has also received a two-match suspension.