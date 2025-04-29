Antonio Rüdiger's suspension for referee aggression revealed

Real Madrid fell to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final with a score of 2-3, and in the closing moments of overtime, Antonio Rüdiger lost his cool, resulting in a penalty.

Details: According to journalist Gerard Romero, the German central defender will miss six matches due to his behavior at the end of the match against Barcelona.

Additionally, Lucas Vázquez received a two-match suspension. However, there is good news for Real: Jude Bellingham's red card has been overturned, and he will not miss any games.

6 MATCHES FOR RÜDIGER

2 MATCHES FOR LUCAS



0 matches for Bellingham pic.twitter.com/lwl002GJ0p — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) April 29, 2025

Reminder: After the final whistle in the cup match against Barcelona, the German defender, losing control of his emotions, attempted to throw an ice pack towards the referee, but his teammates intervened just in time and stopped him.

Following this, former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhöfer urged Bundesteam coach Julian Nagelsmann to consider whether Rüdiger is worthy of representing the German national team after such an incident.