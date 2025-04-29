RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Antonio Rüdiger's suspension for referee aggression revealed

Antonio Rüdiger's suspension for referee aggression revealed

Football news Today, 15:24
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Antonio Rüdiger's suspension for referee aggression revealed Getty Images

Real Madrid fell to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final with a score of 2-3, and in the closing moments of overtime, Antonio Rüdiger lost his cool, resulting in a penalty.

Details: According to journalist Gerard Romero, the German central defender will miss six matches due to his behavior at the end of the match against Barcelona.

Additionally, Lucas Vázquez received a two-match suspension. However, there is good news for Real: Jude Bellingham's red card has been overturned, and he will not miss any games.

Reminder: After the final whistle in the cup match against Barcelona, the German defender, losing control of his emotions, attempted to throw an ice pack towards the referee, but his teammates intervened just in time and stopped him.

Following this, former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhöfer urged Bundesteam coach Julian Nagelsmann to consider whether Rüdiger is worthy of representing the German national team after such an incident.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal 0 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
0
Paris Saint-Germain
1
61’
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Nottingham Forest - : - Brentford 01 may 2025, 14:30 English Premier League
Nottingham Forest
-
Brentford
-
14:30
Djurgaarden - : - Chelsea 01 may 2025, 15:00 Europa Conference League
Djurgaarden
-
Chelsea
-
15:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:02 Dembele is one goal away from surpassing Mbappe's historic PSG record Tennis news Today, 15:49 Djokovic withdraws from major tournament in Italy amid retirement rumors Football news Today, 15:38 Was there a penalty? Timber held Kvaratskhelia in Arsenal's box Football news Today, 15:32 Declan Rice's last-minute words to Arsenal teammates revealed before PSG clash Football news Today, 15:24 Antonio Rüdiger's suspension for referee aggression revealed Football news Today, 15:10 Arsenal prodigy Lewis-Skelly sets unique record in UEFA Champions League semi-final Football news Today, 14:58 On the eve of the match. Arsenal fans put on a flare show on the streets of London Football news Today, 14:45 Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United: Kick-off time, How to Watch, Live stream - May 1, 2025 Football news Today, 14:17 Cody Gakpo may face punishment from the Football Association. What's the issue? Football news Today, 13:54 Season over. Ferland Mendy sidelined for two and a half months due to injury
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Football Today Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Basketball 30 apr 2025 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Stellenbosch vs Chippa United: Can Stellenbosch match the third team in the championship? Football 30 apr 2025 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Richards Bay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores