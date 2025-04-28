Hardline. Former referee claims Rüdiger should not play for Germany after El Clásico incident

The behavior of Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger in the recent Copa del Rey final against Barcelona has outraged many. In addition to a lengthy suspension, there are calls to exclude the center-back from Germany's national team matches.

Details: Former FIFA referee Thorsten Kinhöfer urged Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann to consider whether Rüdiger is worthy of representing the national team's colors after such an egregious incident. However, Kinhöfer soon apologized for his remarks.

Quote: "Rüdiger's behavior is a disgrace. The national team coach should consider whether such a person can continue to represent our country," Kinhöfer stated.

Reminder: After the final whistle, losing control of his emotions, the German defender attempted to throw an ice pack towards the referee, but his teammates intervened just in time to stop him. He faces a suspension ranging from four to 12 matches.