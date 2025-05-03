But they finally agreed! Ancelotti to become Brazil national team head coach

The saga surrounding the legendary Carlo Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid is nearing its conclusion.

Details: According to AS, the Italian manager has finally reached an agreement with the Brazilian Football Confederation and Florentino Pérez.

Ancelotti will see out this La Liga season, after which he will become the new head coach of the Brazil national team.

This means Ancelotti will be in charge of the five-time world champions for the upcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay.

At the Club World Cup, Real Madrid will be managed by Santiago Solari unless the club manages to reach an agreement with Xabi Alonso by then.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the deal between Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Confederation had collapsed.