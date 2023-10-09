When will the goals be? Haaland's xG in the match against Arsenal was 0.00

On October 8th, the 8th round of the Premier League featured a match between Arsenal and Manchester City. The game concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Gunners.

The sole goal of the match was scored in the 86th minute by Gabriel Martinelli.

The standout player of the encounter was the captain of the London team, Declan Rice.

Star Norwegian forward Erling Haaland played the full 90 minutes but failed to find the net in this match. Haaland's xG (expected goals) in this match was 0.00.

Erling has been unable to score in three consecutive matches for Manchester City, including games against Wolverhampton, RB Leipzig, and Arsenal.

Despite his recent lack of goals, Erling Haaland remains the top scorer in the 2023/24 Premier League season thus far, with 8 goals and 1 assist to his name.