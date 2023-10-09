RU RU NG NG
Main News When will the goals be? Haaland's xG in the match against Arsenal was 0.00

When will the goals be? Haaland's xG in the match against Arsenal was 0.00

Football news Today, 15:14
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
When will the goals be? Haaland's xG in the match against Arsenal was 0.00 PHOTO: Ryan Pierse

On October 8th, the 8th round of the Premier League featured a match between Arsenal and Manchester City. The game concluded with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Gunners.

The sole goal of the match was scored in the 86th minute by Gabriel Martinelli.

The standout player of the encounter was the captain of the London team, Declan Rice.

Star Norwegian forward Erling Haaland played the full 90 minutes but failed to find the net in this match. Haaland's xG (expected goals) in this match was 0.00.

Erling has been unable to score in three consecutive matches for Manchester City, including games against Wolverhampton, RB Leipzig, and Arsenal.

Despite his recent lack of goals, Erling Haaland remains the top scorer in the 2023/24 Premier League season thus far, with 8 goals and 1 assist to his name.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match Football news Today, 15:25 Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match
VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match Football news Today, 14:23 VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match
Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named Football news Today, 14:06 Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named
Sevilla sacked head coach Football news Today, 03:14 Sevilla sacked head coach
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Yesterday, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news 07 oct 2023, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:08 Beckham can become the ambassador of Manchester United Football news Today, 16:21 The head coach of Bayern Munich is dissatisfied with the German football Federation Football news Today, 16:00 Neuer may make his return to Bayern Munich's goal at the end of October Football news Today, 15:37 Roma and Chelsea have reached an agreement on the buyout amount for Lukaku in 2024 Football news Today, 15:25 Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match Football news Today, 15:14 When will the goals be? Haaland's xG in the match against Arsenal was 0.00 Football news Today, 15:05 FIFA has relaxed the rules for accepting bids to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup Football news Today, 14:41 The new head coach of Schalke has been revealed, and it's not Raul Football news Today, 14:23 VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match Football news Today, 14:06 Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named
Sport Predictions
Football 10 oct 2023 Charlton vs Aston Villa U-21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Walsall vs Forest Green prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Mansfield Town vs Doncaster prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Blackpool vs Liverpool U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Crewe vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Port Vale vs Newcastle U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023