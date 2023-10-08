Man City has suffered consecutive losses in the EPL for the first time in five years

In the 8th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City faced defeat against Arsenal (0-1) at the Emirates Stadium. The only goal of the match was scored by Gabriel Martinelli shortly before the final whistle after a deflection off Ake.

This setback marks the second consecutive loss for the "Citizens" in the EPL. Just a week earlier, Pep Guardiola's team was defeated by Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2.

The last time Manchester City lost two consecutive matches in the English Premier League was almost five years ago, in December 2018. During that period, on the eve of the New Year, the "Citizens" suffered defeats to Leicester City (1-2) and Southampton (1-3).

It's worth noting that Manchester City has lost three out of its last four games, including defeats to Arsenal and Wolverhampton, as well as an exit from the English League Cup. During this period, the team managed a victory only against RB Leipzig in the Champions League (3-1).

At present, Manchester City occupies the third position in the English Premier League standings. Guardiola's team is trailing Arsenal and Tottenham by two points.