RU RU NG NG
Main News Man City has suffered consecutive losses in the EPL for the first time in five years

Man City has suffered consecutive losses in the EPL for the first time in five years

Football news Today, 17:09
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Man City has suffered consecutive losses in the EPL for the first time in five years Photo: mancity.com / Author unknown

In the 8th round of the English Premier League, Manchester City faced defeat against Arsenal (0-1) at the Emirates Stadium. The only goal of the match was scored by Gabriel Martinelli shortly before the final whistle after a deflection off Ake.

This setback marks the second consecutive loss for the "Citizens" in the EPL. Just a week earlier, Pep Guardiola's team was defeated by Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2.

The last time Manchester City lost two consecutive matches in the English Premier League was almost five years ago, in December 2018. During that period, on the eve of the New Year, the "Citizens" suffered defeats to Leicester City (1-2) and Southampton (1-3).

It's worth noting that Manchester City has lost three out of its last four games, including defeats to Arsenal and Wolverhampton, as well as an exit from the English League Cup. During this period, the team managed a victory only against RB Leipzig in the Champions League (3-1).

At present, Manchester City occupies the third position in the English Premier League standings. Guardiola's team is trailing Arsenal and Tottenham by two points.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:26 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 17:25 La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results Football news Today, 17:09 Man City has suffered consecutive losses in the EPL for the first time in five years Football news Today, 17:04 Granada lost a two-goal advantage in their match against FC Barcelona Football news Today, 17:01 Serie A results: Napoli lost to Fiorentina, while Roma thrashed Cagliari Football news Today, 16:42 PSG emerged victorious against Rennes in an away match Football news Today, 16:27 Lamin Yamal has ascended to become the most youthful scorer in the history of La Liga Football news Today, 16:18 VIDEO. Lukaku has scored 7 goals in 8 games for Roma Football news Today, 16:14 Arteta: Triumph over Manchester City arrived at a propitious juncture Football news Today, 16:08 The Clermont goalkeeper lost consciousness during the match against Montpellier
Sport Predictions
Football 09 oct 2023 Zrinjski vs Sloga Doboj prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Elche vs Andorra prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Universitatea of Cluj vs Sepsi prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Villarreal B vs Espanyol prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 09 oct 2023 Burton vs Cambridge United prediction and betting tips on October 9, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Notts County vs Derby prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Lincoln vs Wolverhampton U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Morecambe vs Barrow prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Exeter vs Arsenal U21 prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023 Football 10 oct 2023 Crewe vs Wrexham prediction and betting tips on October 10, 2023