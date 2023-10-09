Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match
Football news
PHOTO: Charlotte Wilson
On October 8th, Arsenal defeated Manchester City with a score of 1-0.
After the match, journalist and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan, who is known for his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo, tweeted:
"Breaking News! Arsenal beat the champion and shares the top spot in the table. A great moment for Arteta and his team. A pretty chaotic game, but we defended like demons! Declan Rice was very good again. I can bet that Mikel never got more pleasure from a handshake."
In addition, Piers Morgan trolled Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.
Haaland tweeted: "Not how we wanted to go into the international break. But we'll bounce back together, as always."
Morgan responded to Haaland's tweet with the question: "Wait, were you playing?"
