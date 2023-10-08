Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity

The match on October 8th between Arsenal and Manchester City in the 8th round of the Premier League ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Gunners.

The only goal was scored by Gabriel Martinelli in the 86th minute, securing victory for Mikel Arteta's team over Pep Guardiola's side.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players. The highest-rated player was Arsenal's captain, Declan Rice, with a rating of 7.8.

Gabriel Martinelli, the scorer of the sole goal, received a rating of 7.7. The top performer for Manchester City was Phil Foden, who earned a rating of 7.4.

The lowest ratings were given to Alvarez, Ederson, and Stones, all with a rating of 5.9.

WhoScored Ratings for the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match - 1:0