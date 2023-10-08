RU RU NG NG
Main News Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity

Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity

Football news Today, 14:49
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity PHOTO: Ryan Pierse

The match on October 8th between Arsenal and Manchester City in the 8th round of the Premier League ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Gunners.

The only goal was scored by Gabriel Martinelli in the 86th minute, securing victory for Mikel Arteta's team over Pep Guardiola's side.

Following the conclusion of the match, the statistical portal WhoScored assigned ratings to the players. The highest-rated player was Arsenal's captain, Declan Rice, with a rating of 7.8.

Gabriel Martinelli, the scorer of the sole goal, received a rating of 7.7. The top performer for Manchester City was Phil Foden, who earned a rating of 7.4.

The lowest ratings were given to Alvarez, Ederson, and Stones, all with a rating of 5.9.

WhoScored Ratings for the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match - 1:0

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news 06 oct 2023, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:01 Guardiola identified the player whom Manchester City lacked in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:40 Matthijs de Ligt has cited the reason for his move to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 14:23 Jurgen Klopp deemed the outcome of the encounter with Brighton to be equitable Football news Today, 14:00 Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG Football news Today, 13:42 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 13:31 Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Freiburg on their home turf Football news Today, 13:26 Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive Football news Today, 12:41 A midfielder from Feyenoord could be making a move to an English club Football news Today, 12:01 Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel