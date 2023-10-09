Guardiola said whether he is ready to lead the team from Italy

The legendary Spanish coach of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, spoke with reporters about his likely departure from the English team.

In particular, Guardiola said whether he was ever ready to become the coach of Juventus.

The specialist admitted that Juventus was never interested in him.

“Am I ready to coach this team? Italy has very tasty food. I really like this country and I often come here to spend my holidays,” Guardiola was quoted as saying by Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish coach has been working with the English champion since 2016. During this time, the “townspeople” won the Premier League five times, won the English League Cup four times, won the FA Cup twice, won the Champions League and the European Super Cup.

Based on the results of eight rounds of the current English Championship, Guardiola's team has 18 points and is currently in third place in the standings. London's Arsenal is leading the standings.