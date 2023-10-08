Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Many connoisseurs of the game earmark this clash as the defining fixture of the Premier League's first half. Having narrowly missed out on the title in the closing stages of the previous season, Arsenal is undoubtedly keen to stake their claim against City, underscoring their aspiration to vie for pole position once more. Notably, the "Citizens" relinquished their summit position just yesterday, following Tottenham's triumph in the current gameweek.

This rendezvous marks the duo's second meeting this season. A mere two months ago, in the contest for the English Community Shield, the "Gunners" emerged victorious via a penalty shootout. Which side shall revel in jubilation today?

The clash between Arsenal and Man City is poised to unfold at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, October 8th, with the proceedings commencing at 17:30 Central European Time.

Below, we've curated a guide indicating where this pivotal duel can be accessed in various global territories.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Peacock

Other countries: