Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Many connoisseurs of the game earmark this clash as the defining fixture of the Premier League's first half. Having narrowly missed out on the title in the closing stages of the previous season, Arsenal is undoubtedly keen to stake their claim against City, underscoring their aspiration to vie for pole position once more. Notably, the "Citizens" relinquished their summit position just yesterday, following Tottenham's triumph in the current gameweek.

This rendezvous marks the duo's second meeting this season. A mere two months ago, in the contest for the English Community Shield, the "Gunners" emerged victorious via a penalty shootout. Which side shall revel in jubilation today?

The clash between Arsenal and Man City is poised to unfold at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday, October 8th, with the proceedings commencing at 17:30 Central European Time.

Below, we've curated a guide indicating where this pivotal duel can be accessed in various global territories.

  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - fuboTV Canada
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - Sky Sports
  • United States - Peacock

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN Sports
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Csport.tv
  • Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv
  • Barbados - csport.tv
  • Belize - Paramount+
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
  • Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
  • China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
  • Dominica - Csport.tv
  • Fiji - Sky Pacific
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Csport.tv
  • Hong Kong - Now TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Ireland - Sky Sports
  • Israel - Sport 1
  • Jamaica - Csport.tv
  • Kiribati - Sky Pacific
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Marshall Islands - Sky Pacific
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Nauru - Sky Pacific
  • Palau - Sky Pacific
  • Palestine - beIN SPORTS
  • Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
  • Samoa - Sky Pacific
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - StarHub
  • Solomon Islands - Sky Pacific
  • South Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Sudan - beIN Sports
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Tonga - Sky Pacific
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
  • Tuvalu - Sky Pacific
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
