Brighton vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

The current campaign has underscored that Brighton is ill-equipped to navigate the rigours of bi-weekly fixtures: amidst a congested schedule, Roberto De Zerbi's outfit has only mustered a solitary triumph in their last five outings. In their recent Premier League foray, the "Seagulls" were handed a humbling 1:6 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. Contrarily, Liverpool's narrative resonates with a more upbeat cadence: the Merseysiders have clinched eight victories in their previous nine matches, with their lone setback materializing a week ago against Tottenham, a match that sparked considerable debate over referee decisions.

The game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool is slated for Sunday, October 8th. The inaugural whistle will pierce the air at 15:00 Central European Time.

Below, we've curated a compendium indicating where this pivotal clash can be streamed across various global territories.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - SuperSport

Canada - fuboTV Canada

Kenya - SuperSport

Nigeria - SuperSport

South Africa - SuperSport

Uganda - SuperSport

United Kingdom - Sky Sports

United States - Peacock

Other countries: