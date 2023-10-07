Brighton vs Liverpool: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
The current campaign has underscored that Brighton is ill-equipped to navigate the rigours of bi-weekly fixtures: amidst a congested schedule, Roberto De Zerbi's outfit has only mustered a solitary triumph in their last five outings. In their recent Premier League foray, the "Seagulls" were handed a humbling 1:6 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa. Contrarily, Liverpool's narrative resonates with a more upbeat cadence: the Merseysiders have clinched eight victories in their previous nine matches, with their lone setback materializing a week ago against Tottenham, a match that sparked considerable debate over referee decisions.
The game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool is slated for Sunday, October 8th. The inaugural whistle will pierce the air at 15:00 Central European Time.
Below, we've curated a compendium indicating where this pivotal clash can be streamed across various global territories.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - fuboTV Canada
- Kenya - SuperSport
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports
- United States - Peacock
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - csport.tv
- Barbados - csport.tv
- Belize - Paramount+
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi, Migu, QQ Sports Live
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - Sky Pacific
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - Now TV
- India - Star Sports
- Ireland - Sky Sports
- Israel - Sport 1
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Pacific
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Marshall Islands - Sky Pacific
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Nauru - Sky Pacific
- Palau - Sky Pacific
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS
- Panama - Paramount+, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Pacific
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - StarHub
- Solomon Islands - Sky Pacific
- South Sudan - beIN Sports
- Sudan - beIN Sports
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Tonga - Sky Pacific
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Pacific
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport