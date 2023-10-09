The legend of English football named the next winner of the Premier League

Former England national team player, and now a pundit on British TV, Gary Neville expressed his opinion about the future champion of England.

In particular, he assessed the title chances of Manchester City and Arsenal. The teams played each other last weekend and the Gunners won with a score of 1:0.

"I predict Arsenal will win the title because they were close last season. I think they will be close this season as well. Also, I think City will have a bit of a hangover after treble.

What have the City achieved this year? They have reached the top. When you've been fighting so hard for so long to win the Champions League, win the treble and repeat what Manchester United did, you can relax a little.

I remember United's most difficult season was the post-treble season. We won the league, but the other teams that season weren't as strong. It was a nightmare, the previous season took a lot from me. I think the City players will lose some form," Neville was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.