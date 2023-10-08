Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive

The main match of the eighth round of the English Premier League proved to be rather uneventful. Both Arsenal and Manchester City manufactured only a scant number of opportunities. However, the Gunners managed to galvanize themselves in the latter stages. A long-range strike by Martinelli secured victory for Arsenal, with a fortuitous deflection off Nathan Ake aiding the hosts.

Arsenal now occupies the second position in the Premier League standings with 20 points. At the helm is Tottenham, who hold a superior goal difference compared to the Gunners. Manchester City, on the other hand, sits in third place with 18 points.

English Premier League

8th Round

Arsenal 1 - 0 Manchester City

Goal: Martinelli, 86 (1-0).