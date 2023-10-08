RU RU NG NG
Main News Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive

Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive

Football news Today, 13:26
Yasmine Green Dailysports's expert Yasmine Green
Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive Photo: twitter.com/Arsenal

The main match of the eighth round of the English Premier League proved to be rather uneventful. Both Arsenal and Manchester City manufactured only a scant number of opportunities. However, the Gunners managed to galvanize themselves in the latter stages. A long-range strike by Martinelli secured victory for Arsenal, with a fortuitous deflection off Nathan Ake aiding the hosts.

Arsenal now occupies the second position in the Premier League standings with 20 points. At the helm is Tottenham, who hold a superior goal difference compared to the Gunners. Manchester City, on the other hand, sits in third place with 18 points.

English Premier League

8th Round

Arsenal 1 - 0 Manchester City

Goal: Martinelli, 86 (1-0).

Popular news
Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:01 Guardiola identified the player whom Manchester City lacked in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:40 Matthijs de Ligt has cited the reason for his move to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 14:23 Jurgen Klopp deemed the outcome of the encounter with Brighton to be equitable Football news Today, 14:00 Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG Football news Today, 13:42 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 13:31 Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Freiburg on their home turf Football news Today, 13:26 Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive Football news Today, 12:41 A midfielder from Feyenoord could be making a move to an English club Football news Today, 12:01 Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel