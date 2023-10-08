Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive
Football news Today, 13:26
Photo: twitter.com/Arsenal
The main match of the eighth round of the English Premier League proved to be rather uneventful. Both Arsenal and Manchester City manufactured only a scant number of opportunities. However, the Gunners managed to galvanize themselves in the latter stages. A long-range strike by Martinelli secured victory for Arsenal, with a fortuitous deflection off Nathan Ake aiding the hosts.
Arsenal now occupies the second position in the Premier League standings with 20 points. At the helm is Tottenham, who hold a superior goal difference compared to the Gunners. Manchester City, on the other hand, sits in third place with 18 points.
English Premier League
8th Round
Arsenal 1 - 0 Manchester City
Goal: Martinelli, 86 (1-0).
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity
Football news Yesterday, 15:57 The Pensioners are still capable of causing havoc. Player ratings for the EPL game Burnley – Chelsea
Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Deja vu from the 1999 UCL final. Player ratings for the match Manchester United – Brentford
Football news Yesterday, 11:22 PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match
Football news Yesterday, 10:10 Once again surpassed Real and Barcelona. Girona defeated Cadiz and claimed the top spot in La Liga
Football news Yesterday, 09:28 The second half was played with 10 players. Tottenham defeated Luton and moved to the top of the EPL
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:01 Guardiola identified the player whom Manchester City lacked in the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 14:49 Haaland failed to score, Arteta defeated Guardiola. Player ratings for the match Arsenal – Маn Сity Football news Today, 14:40 Matthijs de Ligt has cited the reason for his move to Bayern Munich Football news Today, 14:23 Jurgen Klopp deemed the outcome of the encounter with Brighton to be equitable Football news Today, 14:00 Balotelli: I would have never joined PSG Football news Today, 13:42 Premier League 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 13:31 Bayern Munich comfortably defeated Freiburg on their home turf Football news Today, 13:26 Arsenal emerged victorious against Manchester City. Late goal by Martinelli is decisive Football news Today, 12:41 A midfielder from Feyenoord could be making a move to an English club Football news Today, 12:01 Arsenal vs Manchester City: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel