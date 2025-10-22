What a crowd! Ted Lasso spotted at Arsenal's Champions League clash

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis was seen at Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal enjoyed some special support that evening.

Details: At yesterday's Champions League matchday three fixture between London’s Arsenal and Madrid’s Atlético, 50-year-old American actor Jason Sudeikis—one of the main stars of the globally acclaimed football series Ted Lasso—was spotted in the stands.

In the series, Ted Lasso, played by Sudeikis, is the head coach of the English side Richmond. Despite all the challenges, he does everything in his power to take the team to the next level.

Sudeikis himself is well known for his passion for football, so his presence at such events comes as no surprise to fans.

The match itself ended in a stunning 4-0 victory for the Gunners, with goals from Martinelli, Gabriel, and a brace by Gyökeres.

