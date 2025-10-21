ES ES FR FR
All means are fair! Arsenal denied Atlético players a post-training shower...

At the very least, it's bizarre.
Football news Today, 01:45
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Atlético has filed an official complaint.

Details: According to The Sun, Atlético Madrid’s players were unable to take a shower after their evening pre-match training session ahead of the Champions League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Reports state that the “Colchoneros” dressing room simply had no hot water in the showers, sparking outrage and frustration throughout the entire Atlético delegation.

Representatives of the Madrid club notified Arsenal officials about the issue at 17:30, but there was no response. It is noted that Atlético has lodged a complaint with UEFA.

The third round Champions League group stage match between London’s Arsenal and Atlético Madrid is scheduled for today. The game will take place in London at the Emirates Stadium, with kickoff at 22:00 Kyiv time.

Reminder: "Simeone is a coach I admire and look up to" - Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on Atletico's manager ahead of the match

