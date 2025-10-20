ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football AFC Champions League Predictions Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Can Nasaf Qarshi Earn Their First Points in the AFC Champions League?

Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Can Nasaf Qarshi Earn Their First Points in the AFC Champions League?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC vs Nasaf Qarshi prediction Photo: https://x.com/shabab_alahlifc
Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
AFC Champions League (Round 3) 21 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
World,
Nasaf Qarshi Nasaf Qarshi
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the third round of the AFC Champions League, Al-Ahli Dubai will face Nasaf Qarshi. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 21, kicking off at 18:00 CET, and here’s a betting tip for this encounter.

Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Both teams are unbeaten in their last two matches: one draw and one win each.
  • Al-Ahli Dubai have kept clean sheets in their last two games.
  • Nasaf Qarshi have scored at least once in each of their last nine matches.
  • Al-Ahli Dubai have won four of their last ten matches without conceding a goal.
  • In 63% of their matches this season, Nasaf Qarshi have scored in both halves.
  • In their previous head-to-head meeting, Al-Ahli Dubai defeated Nasaf Qarshi 3–2.

Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Match Preview

Al-Ahli Dubai have not made the most convincing start to the new UAE Pro League season. After six games, they’ve collected 11 points and currently sit fifth in the table. Interestingly, they’ve scored only four goals while conceding just one — the best defensive record in the league. In contrast, their AFC Champions League campaign has been quite solid. They drew 1–1 in their opening match and followed it up with a 1–0 win over Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. With four points from two games, Al-Ahli are currently in a playoff position.

Nasaf Qarshi, on the other hand, have not started their AFC Champions League campaign as strongly as Al-Ahli. They’ve lost both matches but put up a strong fight in each. Nasaf fell 2–4 to Saudi side Al-Ahli and 2–3 to Al-Hilal. Solid performances against top opposition, yet no victories to show for it. Domestically, however, things are going much better. Nasaf Qarshi lead the Uzbekistan Super League with 56 points after 25 rounds, sitting two points clear of their nearest rival.

Probable Lineups

  • Al-Ahli Dubai: Naser, Salmin Khamis, Abbas, Hussain, Sanqour, Ismaeel, Fardan, Khalil, Al Hammadi, Everton Ribeiro, Diop
  • Nasaf Qarshi: Ergashev, Nasrullaev, Sultonmurodov, Gaybullaev, Golban, Sidikov, Victor da Silva, Mozgovoy, Rahmatov, Stanojević, Marušić

Prediction

Al-Ahli have started their AFC Champions League campaign on a positive note and now play at home against a side yet to earn a single point. The hosts look well positioned to claim back-to-back victories, and that’s where my bet lies.

Prediction on game Win Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC
Odds: 1.5
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 18:30 Vasco da Gama vs Fluminense prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Vasco da Gama Odds: 1.78 Fluminense Recommended Melbet
Santos FC vs Vitoria prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 20:30 Santos vs Vitoria prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Santos FC Odds: 1.58 Vitoria Bet now Melbet
Melbourne City FC vs Buriram United prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 03:45 Melbourne City vs Buriram United prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.8 Buriram United Bet now 1xBet
Chengdu Rongcheng FC vs Johor Darul Ta'zim prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 06:00 Chengdu Rongcheng vs Johor prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025 Chengdu Rongcheng FC Odds: 1.7 Johor Darul Ta'zim Recommended 1xBet
Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC prediction Premier League Egypt 21 oct 2025, 10:00 Egypt Premier Football League: Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds Pyramids FC Odds: 1.9 Pharco FC Bet now 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat - Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.75 Pafos FC Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona - Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.55 Olympiacos Recommended Melbet
Kairat Almaty vs Pafos FC prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Pafos prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.6 Pafos FC Bet now Melbet
Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 12:45 Barcelona vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 21, 2025 Barcelona Odds: 1.4 Olympiacos Bet now Melbet
Sekhukhune United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 21 oct 2025, 13:30 Sekhukhune vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups – October 21, 2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.67 Mamelodi Sundowns FC Recommended Mostbet
Al Hilal vs Al-Sadd prediction AFC Champions League 21 oct 2025, 14:15 Al-Hilal vs Al-Sadd: Can Al-Hilal Extend Their Winning Streak? Al Hilal Odds: 1.72 Al-Sadd Bet now Mostbet
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction Champions League 21 oct 2025, 15:00 Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 21.10.2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.98 Atletico Madrid Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores