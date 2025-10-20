Prediction on game Win Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Odds: 1.5 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the AFC Champions League, Al-Ahli Dubai will face Nasaf Qarshi. The match will take place on Tuesday, October 21, kicking off at 18:00 CET, and here’s a betting tip for this encounter.

Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Both teams are unbeaten in their last two matches: one draw and one win each.

Al-Ahli Dubai have kept clean sheets in their last two games.

Nasaf Qarshi have scored at least once in each of their last nine matches.

Al-Ahli Dubai have won four of their last ten matches without conceding a goal.

In 63% of their matches this season, Nasaf Qarshi have scored in both halves.

In their previous head-to-head meeting, Al-Ahli Dubai defeated Nasaf Qarshi 3–2.

Al-Ahli Dubai vs Nasaf Qarshi: Match Preview

Al-Ahli Dubai have not made the most convincing start to the new UAE Pro League season. After six games, they’ve collected 11 points and currently sit fifth in the table. Interestingly, they’ve scored only four goals while conceding just one — the best defensive record in the league. In contrast, their AFC Champions League campaign has been quite solid. They drew 1–1 in their opening match and followed it up with a 1–0 win over Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. With four points from two games, Al-Ahli are currently in a playoff position.

Nasaf Qarshi, on the other hand, have not started their AFC Champions League campaign as strongly as Al-Ahli. They’ve lost both matches but put up a strong fight in each. Nasaf fell 2–4 to Saudi side Al-Ahli and 2–3 to Al-Hilal. Solid performances against top opposition, yet no victories to show for it. Domestically, however, things are going much better. Nasaf Qarshi lead the Uzbekistan Super League with 56 points after 25 rounds, sitting two points clear of their nearest rival.

Probable Lineups

Al-Ahli Dubai: Naser, Salmin Khamis, Abbas, Hussain, Sanqour, Ismaeel, Fardan, Khalil, Al Hammadi, Everton Ribeiro, Diop

Nasaf Qarshi: Ergashev, Nasrullaev, Sultonmurodov, Gaybullaev, Golban, Sidikov, Victor da Silva, Mozgovoy, Rahmatov, Stanojević, Marušić

Prediction

Al-Ahli have started their AFC Champions League campaign on a positive note and now play at home against a side yet to earn a single point. The hosts look well positioned to claim back-to-back victories, and that’s where my bet lies.