ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Simeone is a coach I admire and look up to" - Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on Atletico's manager ahead of the match

"Simeone is a coach I admire and look up to" - Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on Atletico's manager ahead of the match

The Spanish coach holds Simeone's achievements in high regard.
Football news Today, 16:58
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, applauds the fans after the Premier League match Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

An incredible match awaits us.

Details: On the eve of the Champions League clash between London’s Arsenal and Madrid’s Atletico, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the rival team’s head coach, Diego Simeone:

“Diego Simeone is a person I truly admire and from whom I learn a lot in various situations. What impresses me most is his passion. Considering how long he has been in football, at the same club, with many of the same players, and how he still maintains his dominance and ability to transmit so much energy and hunger for victory, it’s truly remarkable. We live in a very demanding environment, and to keep convincing players you need to be exceptional. I don’t know him personally, but everything I’ve heard about him suggests he excels at this. That’s one of the reasons he’s been able to stay at such a high level.”

If Simeone were to come to the Premier League, it would certainly make things tougher—we already have plenty of top coaches. It will all depend on him, if one day he decides to take on that challenge. From what I’ve seen and having analyzed his team, they are extremely well-prepared."

I admire him because the level of stability, work ethic, identity, and what he instills is incredibly hard to achieve. He is very good, surrounded by great people, and has instilled them with a mentality that remains to this day," admitted Arteta.

The third round Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Atletico will take place tomorrow at Emirates Stadium.

At the moment, Arsenal sit fifth in the group standings with 6 points, thanks to victories over Athletic Bilbao and Greek side Olympiacos.

Reminder: Mikel Arteta reveals when Martin Ødegaard is expected to return

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid Schedule Atletico Madrid News Atletico Madrid Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Aiming for the title. Atlético eye Lewandowski transfer next summer Football news 18 oct 2025, 14:09 Aiming for the title. Atlético eye Lewandowski transfer next summer
Bayern preparing €70 million bid for Atlético midfielder Pablo Barrios Transfer news 18 oct 2025, 04:01 Bayern preparing €70 million bid for Atlético midfielder Pablo Barrios
Martín Zubimendi will be available to help Arsenal in their upcoming match Football news 17 oct 2025, 14:40 Martín Zubimendi will be available to help Arsenal in their upcoming match
Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26 Football news 17 oct 2025, 13:25 Fulham vs Arsenal: When and where to watch the Premier League matchday 8 online in 2025/26
Mikel Arteta reveals when Martin Ødegaard is expected to return Football news 17 oct 2025, 10:39 Mikel Arteta reveals when Martin Ødegaard is expected to return
Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal warms up prior to the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Manchester United Football news 16 oct 2025, 11:36 Time to say goodbye! Arsenal have told Gabriel Jesus to leave the club as soon as possible
Related Tournament News
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, interacts with Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain Football news Today, 15:24 "You practically killed Donnarumma" - Luis Enrique slams journalists ahead of Bayer clash
Thibaut Courtois of Belgium looks on as a rat runs across the pitch during the Group J FIFA World Cup 2026 Football news Today, 10:12 Thibaut Courtois may recover in time for the match against Juventus
A scandal is brewing! Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured Football news 17 oct 2025, 03:58 A scandal is brewing! Lamine Yamal was not supposed to play against PSG, but Flick was pressured
Football on Netflix! The streaming service is set to bid for Champions League rights Football news 08 oct 2025, 12:08 Football on Netflix! The streaming service plans to buy Champions League rights
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores