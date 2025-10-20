"Simeone is a coach I admire and look up to" - Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on Atletico's manager ahead of the match

An incredible match awaits us.

Details: On the eve of the Champions League clash between London’s Arsenal and Madrid’s Atletico, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the rival team’s head coach, Diego Simeone:

“Diego Simeone is a person I truly admire and from whom I learn a lot in various situations. What impresses me most is his passion. Considering how long he has been in football, at the same club, with many of the same players, and how he still maintains his dominance and ability to transmit so much energy and hunger for victory, it’s truly remarkable. We live in a very demanding environment, and to keep convincing players you need to be exceptional. I don’t know him personally, but everything I’ve heard about him suggests he excels at this. That’s one of the reasons he’s been able to stay at such a high level.”

If Simeone were to come to the Premier League, it would certainly make things tougher—we already have plenty of top coaches. It will all depend on him, if one day he decides to take on that challenge. From what I’ve seen and having analyzed his team, they are extremely well-prepared."

I admire him because the level of stability, work ethic, identity, and what he instills is incredibly hard to achieve. He is very good, surrounded by great people, and has instilled them with a mentality that remains to this day," admitted Arteta.