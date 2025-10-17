Mikel Arteta reveals when Martin Ødegaard is expected to return

The wait won’t be long.

Before the international break, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard suffered an injury that ruled him out of Norway’s squad and sidelined him for the club’s upcoming fixtures.

Details: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confirmed that Ødegaard will not be available for the next few matches. He is expected to miss several weeks, though no specific return date has been set. However, his recovery is progressing well.

Quote: “It’s going to be a few weeks… there’s no exact date for his return, but he’s progressing positively. It’s really unfortunate what’s been happening with him and his injuries this season, but yes, I think he’ll be back in a few weeks,” Arteta clarified.

This season, Ødegaard has made six appearances for the Gunners, providing one assist. His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2028.

On Saturday, October 18, Arsenal will face Fulham in the eighth round of the Premier League. The match kicks off at 18:30 CET.

Reminder: Arsenal are considering playing their home matches at Wembley Stadium while the Emirates undergoes major renovation work.