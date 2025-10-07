ES ES FR FR
Arsenal may move to Wembley for major Emirates Stadium renovation

Football news Today, 12:22
Arsenal is considering playing its home matches at Wembley Stadium while the club undertakes a major redevelopment of its current ground, the Emirates.

Details: According to The Sun, Arsenal's management aims to make their stadium the largest in London, targeting a capacity of over 70,000 spectators.

The project envisions changing the angle of the stands, restructuring seating arrangements, and possibly raising the roof. The club is drawing inspiration from Real Madrid’s recent overhaul of the Santiago Bernabéu, which transformed it into a cutting-edge, multi-purpose stadium.

The plan estimates the Emirates renovation will cost around £500 million. During the works, Arsenal could host their home games at Wembley, where they previously played from 1998 to 2000. This move would help maintain robust matchday revenues—£131.7 million in the 2023/24 season—and potentially reduce the waiting list of over 100,000 fans for season tickets.

The club’s management has not yet submitted an official planning application and must still secure approval from the authorities.

