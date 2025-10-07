Arsenal offer improved contract to Raya

The Gunners are delighted with their goalkeeper’s performances.

David Raya has become an essential figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, and Arsenal are now ready to reward him for his contribution.

Details: According to BBC, the London club have offered the Spanish goalkeeper a new deal. His current contract runs until 2028, with a weekly wage of £100,000. However, reports suggest that both the salary and the duration are set to increase.

Raya has already made 105 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, keeping 45 clean sheets and conceding 84 goals during that time.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made a decision regarding striker Gabriel Jesus, who has been sidelined for an extended period. Mikel Arteta no longer counts on the Brazilian forward, and the club are actively searching for a replacement.

Reminder: Mikel Arteta recently confirmed ongoing talks over a new deal for Jurrien Timber, as the club are determined to keep the defender at the Emirates.