What a comeback! Ter Stegen to be included in the squad for the Copa del Rey final

For almost the entire season, Barcelona's main goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has been sidelined due to a severe injury, but the German footballer's ordeal has come to an end.

Details: According to Cadena COPE, Marc-André ter Stegen has finally received the green light from the medical team to participate in matches.

This means that ter Stegen will be included in Barcelona's squad for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid, which will take place this coming Saturday, April 26th.

However, it is expected that Wojciech Szczesny will remain the main goalkeeper until the end of the season. Ter Stegen's return to the field is anticipated in the La Liga matchday 34 game against Valladolid.

The 32-year-old German last took to the field on September 22nd, when he suffered a serious knee injury in a match against Villarreal.

