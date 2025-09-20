Wow! Éder Militão scores a sensational long-range goal for Real

A masterpiece from the defender

Militão nets his debut goal of this La Liga season. And what a strike it was!

Details: Real and Espanyol clashed in the fifth round of La Liga. The match had been largely uneventful, but in the 22nd minute, center-back Éder Militão unleashed a spectacular long-range shot, stunning the opposition and opening the scoring.

EDER MILITAO WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/torx5cb4lc — TC (@totalcristiano) September 20, 2025

This is the Brazilian's first goal since September 2024, when Militão found the net against Atlético.

Reminder: Real hopes to sign Saliba and is closely monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal.