Wow! Éder Militão scores a sensational long-range goal for Real
A masterpiece from the defender
Football news Today, 10:55Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/ImoPunter/status/1969414247319830829
Militão nets his debut goal of this La Liga season. And what a strike it was!
Details: Real and Espanyol clashed in the fifth round of La Liga. The match had been largely uneventful, but in the 22nd minute, center-back Éder Militão unleashed a spectacular long-range shot, stunning the opposition and opening the scoring.
This is the Brazilian's first goal since September 2024, when Militão found the net against Atlético.
