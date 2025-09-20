RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Wow! Éder Militão scores a sensational long-range goal for Real

Wow! Éder Militão scores a sensational long-range goal for Real

A masterpiece from the defender
Football news Today, 10:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Unbelievable! Éder Militão scores a sensational long-range goal for Real Madrid https://x.com/ImoPunter/status/1969414247319830829

Militão nets his debut goal of this La Liga season. And what a strike it was!

Details: Real and Espanyol clashed in the fifth round of La Liga. The match had been largely uneventful, but in the 22nd minute, center-back Éder Militão unleashed a spectacular long-range shot, stunning the opposition and opening the scoring.

This is the Brazilian's first goal since September 2024, when Militão found the net against Atlético.

Reminder: Real hopes to sign Saliba and is closely monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Espanyol Espanyol Schedule Espanyol News Espanyol Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
New talent! Gonzalo García becomes the youngest Spanish striker since 2016 to debut in the starting lineup Football news Today, 11:09 New talent! Gonzalo García becomes Real Madrid's youngest Spanish striker to start since 2016
Related Team News
“Now is not the time to talk.” Xabi Alonso comments on Vinícius Football news Yesterday, 16:33 “Now is not the time to talk.” Xabi Alonso comments on Vinícius
Real Madrid hopes to sign Saliba and is monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 14:54 Real Madrid hopes to sign Saliba and is monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal
Jude Bellingham in Real Madrid training Football news Yesterday, 10:12 Back in full force. Jude Bellingham shares new photos from Real Madrid training
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal against Olympique Marseille Video Yesterday, 05:06 A beautiful gesture. Kylian Mbappé gifts his training jacket to a young fan
Vinicius Junior in his home wardrobe Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:17 Luxury. Vinicius shares personal photos from his lavish lifestyle
Real Madrid refuses to back down! The club will appeal to the Administrative Sports Court over Dean Huijsen’s red card Football news 18 sep 2025, 13:01 Real Madrid won't back down! Los Blancos to take Dean Huijsen red card case to the Administrative Sports Court
Related Tournament News
For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round Football news 17 sep 2025, 17:42 For the first time in Champions League history, three English teams defeated three Spanish sides in the same round
Once again, not at Camp Nou. Barcelona announces venue for home match against Getafe Football news 16 sep 2025, 09:10 Once again, not at Camp Nou. Barcelona announces venue for home match against Getafe
Marcus Rashford in La Liga against Valencia Football news 16 sep 2025, 07:50 Marcus Rashford shares his emotions after Barcelona's emphatic win over Valencia
Tebas proposes introducing a 'challenge' system for VAR use in La Liga Football news 16 sep 2025, 07:25 Tebas proposes introducing a 'challenge' system for VAR use in La Liga
Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days Football news 14 sep 2025, 17:07 Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days
Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia Football news 14 sep 2025, 09:52 Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores