Real Madrid hopes to sign Saliba and is monitoring his negotiations with Arsenal

Los Blancos are looking to strengthen their defense.

William Saliba has been delivering impressive performances at Arsenal, and the English club aims to extend his contract. However, Real Madrid is expected to enter the race for the central defender.

Details: According to AS, the Spanish club is closely tracking the situation surrounding Saliba. His current contract runs until 2027, and Real hopes to secure his signing for a lower fee.

As for Konaté, he is considered a “budget-friendly option.” Real Madrid seeks to bolster their defense, which could lose David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger next summer.

Additionally, Real Madrid has decided to take legal action in Spain after the club’s appeal against Dean Huysen’s red card was rejected.

Reminder: The Spanish Football Federation (CTA) acknowledged that the referee erred in issuing the red card, but the club’s request to overturn the decision was denied twice. Now Los Blancos are determined to seek justice through the courts.