Dailysports News Football news Real Madrid won't back down! Los Blancos to take Dean Huijsen red card case to the Administrative Sports Court

The case goes to court
Football news Today, 13:01
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid refuses to back down! The club will appeal to the Administrative Sports Court over Dean Huijsen’s red card https://x.com/MengualEnLinea/status/1966911419456115172

Real Madrid have decided to take their case to a Spanish court after the club's appeal against Dean Huijsen's red card was dismissed.

Details: The Spanish Football Federation (CTA) acknowledged that the referee made a mistake when issuing the red card, but the club's request to overturn the decision was denied twice. Now, Los Blancos are determined to seek justice through the courts.

Reminder: Asensio will stand trial for distributing sexually explicit video content

