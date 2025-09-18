Real Madrid won't back down! Los Blancos to take Dean Huijsen red card case to the Administrative Sports Court

The case goes to court

Real Madrid have decided to take their case to a Spanish court after the club's appeal against Dean Huijsen's red card was dismissed.

Details: The Spanish Football Federation (CTA) acknowledged that the referee made a mistake when issuing the red card, but the club's request to overturn the decision was denied twice. Now, Los Blancos are determined to seek justice through the courts.

