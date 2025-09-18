Real Madrid won't back down! Los Blancos to take Dean Huijsen red card case to the Administrative Sports Court
The case goes to court
Football news Today, 13:01Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid have decided to take their case to a Spanish court after the club's appeal against Dean Huijsen's red card was dismissed.
Details: The Spanish Football Federation (CTA) acknowledged that the referee made a mistake when issuing the red card, but the club's request to overturn the decision was denied twice. Now, Los Blancos are determined to seek justice through the courts.
