A major scandal is brewing! Asensio to stand trial for distributing sexually explicit video

A very unpleasant story for the Real Madrid player.

The central defender of Los Blancos is facing serious trouble.

Details: According to DiarioSport, 22-year-old Real Madrid defender Raúl Asensio has found himself at the center of a scandal involving the distribution of sexually explicit videos, including those featuring minors.

In connection with this, Court No. 3 of Gran Canaria will begin legal proceedings against the Real Madrid defender and other players implicated in the case.

It is reported that the incident took place in a private area of a beach club in southern Gran Canaria, and at this time, the charges cannot be appealed until all circumstances are clarified.

The court has also set bail amounts for each defendant: Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez, and Andres Garcia must each pay €20,000, while Raúl Asensio's bail is set at €15,000.

Asensio himself has not yet commented on the situation.

