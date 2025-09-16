RU RU ES ES FR FR
Clashes erupt near Bernabéu: Marseille fans brawl with police (VIDEO)

Tense atmosphere ahead of Real vs Marseille fixture
Tonight in Madrid, the Champions League clash between Real and Marseille is set to take place. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. Tensions have escalated dramatically outside the Santiago Bernabéu ahead of the match.

Details: The situation in Madrid intensified even before kick-off, as clashes broke out between fans and law enforcement, escalating into fistfights. Additional police units have been deployed at the scene to prevent further unrest.

Reminder: Real are interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo.

