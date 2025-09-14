Another Englishman in the ranks of the 'royal club'? Real interested in signing Kobbie Mainoo

Man United talent open to Madrid move

Details: According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Real Madrid has expressed interest in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and has already made initial inquiries about a possible winter transfer. Media reports indicate that the player himself is open to joining the Spanish giants if the terms are right.

However, Manchester United is not planning to let one of their key prospects go easily. The club values the 19-year-old midfielder at £70 million, and his contract runs until 2027 with an option for an additional year. As a result, negotiations could prove tough and drawn-out.

The future of the transfer largely depends on the situation within the Madrid squad. The decision could be influenced by a potential departure of Dani Ceballos, as well as injuries in the team's midfield.

Mainoo is not only attracting interest from Spain — Napoli, Bayern Munich, and Lyon are also tracking the young talent.

