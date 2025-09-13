Scandal gaining momentum. Real Madrid prepares FIFA complaint against referees

"Los Blancos" unhappy with referee's decision.

Details: According to Diario SPORT, Real Madrid was left furious with referee Gil Manzano's decision to send off Huijsen in the match against Real Sociedad. The club considers the red card excessively harsh, arguing that Militão was nearby and could have intercepted the attack; however, the referee did not overturn his decision or consult VAR.

Immediately after the match, Real Madrid TV accused the officials of bias and announced the preparation of a dossier documenting refereeing errors over the past two seasons. The club plans to submit this document to FIFA to draw attention to the standard of officiating in Spain.

The Madrid side continues to fiercely criticize the referees' work, labeling La Liga as the "dirty Negreira league." The club's TV channel also recalled a 2023 EFE publication, which claimed that Negreira allegedly advised Barcelona to "take care" of Gil Manzano.

Reminder: Real Madrid's central defender was shown a red card in the 32nd minute of the match against Real Sociedad.