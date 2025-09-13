RU RU ES ES FR FR
"I don't want to think badly of you, but you make me" – Alonso comments on controversial refereeing in today's match

A sharp remark aimed at the referee.
Football news Today, 15:23
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Xabi Alonso was left dissatisfied with today's officiating.

Details: Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso delivered a scathing post-match critique of referee Gil Manzano after the clash with Real Sociedad. The flashpoint came in the first half when defender Dean Huijsen was shown a red card—a decision many in the Madrid camp branded excessively harsh.

See also: Levante vs Betis prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 14, 2025

Following the final whistle, Alonso approached the referee to discuss the incident:

"I don't want to think badly, but you make me. You saw that Militão was nearby, just five meters from the play," the coach was quoted as saying, with Movistar Plus cameras capturing the exchange.

At the press conference, Alonso emphasized that the referee's explanations did not convince him and that the sending-off had a major impact on the outcome. At Real, there is a growing belief that officiating blunders against the team are becoming systematic.

Recall: Real Madrid is preparing a complaint to FIFA regarding refereeing.

