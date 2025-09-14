Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off

Huijsen's straight red card deemed a mistake

Details: According to Marca, following the controversial match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, in which defender Dean Huijsen was shown a straight red card, the Technical Referees Committee (CTA) has acknowledged that the decision was an error. The incident sparked a wave of criticism from the Madrid club, and VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez came under scrutiny for failing to intervene and not urging referee Gil Manzano to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

The new CTA leadership, headed by Fran Soto, has tightened oversight of referees’ actions by implementing a grading and review system for every match. Referees are now assessed by several experts, from the match delegate at the stadium to the CTA management itself, in order to identify mistakes and improve officiating standards. These measures are intended to increase transparency and discipline in La Liga refereeing.

As a result of the Huijsen incident, Figueroa Vazquez has been given a "break" from officiating in upcoming matches, part of the CTA’s new policy for responding to clear errors. The episode will undergo further review this week, and the committee plans to officially explain the sequence of events to demonstrate that refereeing mistakes do not go unpunished.

