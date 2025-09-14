RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off

Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off

Huijsen's straight red card deemed a mistake
Football news Today, 09:29
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off https://x.com/MengualEnLinea/status/1966911419456115172

Details: According to Marca, following the controversial match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, in which defender Dean Huijsen was shown a straight red card, the Technical Referees Committee (CTA) has acknowledged that the decision was an error. The incident sparked a wave of criticism from the Madrid club, and VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez came under scrutiny for failing to intervene and not urging referee Gil Manzano to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

The new CTA leadership, headed by Fran Soto, has tightened oversight of referees’ actions by implementing a grading and review system for every match. Referees are now assessed by several experts, from the match delegate at the stadium to the CTA management itself, in order to identify mistakes and improve officiating standards. These measures are intended to increase transparency and discipline in La Liga refereeing.

As a result of the Huijsen incident, Figueroa Vazquez has been given a "break" from officiating in upcoming matches, part of the CTA’s new policy for responding to clear errors. The episode will undergo further review this week, and the committee plans to officially explain the sequence of events to demonstrate that refereeing mistakes do not go unpunished.

Reminder: Real Madrid is preparing a complaint to FIFA against the referees

Related teams and leagues
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad Schedule Real Sociedad News Real Sociedad Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
"I don't want to think badly of you, but you make me" – Alonso comments on controversial refereeing in today's match Football news Yesterday, 15:23 "I don't want to think badly of you, but you make me" – Alonso comments on controversial refereeing in today's match
Scandal gaining momentum. Real Madrid prepares FIFA complaint against referees. Football news Yesterday, 14:18 Scandal gaining momentum. Real Madrid prepares FIFA complaint against referees
A scandal is inevitable. Controversial Huijsen red card in match against Real Sociedad Football news Yesterday, 11:14 A scandal is inevitable. Controversial Huijsen red card in match against Real Sociedad
50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with? Football news 07 sep 2025, 13:28 50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with?
Related Team News
Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring for Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:45 Vinicius delivers rallying message for Real Madrid ahead of Real Sociedad clash
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal at the Santiago Bernabeu Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Fútbol Mahou's La Liga Player of the Month award
Bad news. Antonio Rüdiger sidelined for three months with injury Football news 12 sep 2025, 13:08 Bad news. Antonio Rüdiger sidelined for three months with injury
Xabi Alonso reveals Jude Bellingham’s expected return date Football news 12 sep 2025, 09:23 Xabi Alonso reveals Jude Bellingham’s expected return date
Vinicius Junior on holiday Lifestyle 12 sep 2025, 05:41 Vinicius Junior shares the story behind his celebratory dances in BOSS perfume ad
Kylian Mbappe plays for Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Football news 12 sep 2025, 03:45 Kylian Mbappé reacts to return to Real Madrid camp
Related Tournament News
Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia Football news Today, 09:52 Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia
UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami Football news Yesterday, 16:34 UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami
Gavi ruled out for extended period with injury, will miss El Clásico Football news Yesterday, 12:33 Gavi ruled out for extended period with injury, will miss El Clásico
Camp Nou Football news 10 sep 2025, 12:54 Barcelona could return to Camp Nou for clash against Real Sociedad
Chances revealed for Barcelona vs Villarreal clash in Miami Football news 10 sep 2025, 10:01 Chances revealed for Barcelona vs Villarreal clash in Miami
Real Oviedo Stadium Football news 10 sep 2025, 08:13 Provocateur caught! Police detain fan who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores