50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with?
Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca are once again at the center of romance rumors following a secret dinner in Spain.
According to Léo Dias, the Real Madrid forward and the popular blogger and host of the show Sábado, Virginia Fonseca, had dinner together in Madrid and were later spotted on the same yacht. Reports suggest that the next morning, Virginia received a bouquet of flowers, rumored to have been sent by the footballer himself.
The blogger's press service refused to comment on her personal life, stating only that she is traveling around Europe with friends. Vinicius' camp also remains silent.
It's worth noting that talk of a possible relationship between the Real Madrid star and the TV presenter isn't new. Back in July, reports surfaced that Fonseca secretly attended Vinicius' birthday party and was seen in a private area with him.
For the record, Fonseca has over 50 million followers on social media. At the end of May, Virginia split from her husband, singer Zé Felipe, with whom she was in a four-year relationship and has three children.