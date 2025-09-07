RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news 50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with?

50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with?

A new wave of rumors
Football news Today, 13:28
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with? Photo: x.com/Politiquei_Br

Vinicius and Virginia Fonseca are once again at the center of romance rumors following a secret dinner in Spain.

According to Léo Dias, the Real Madrid forward and the popular blogger and host of the show Sábado, Virginia Fonseca, had dinner together in Madrid and were later spotted on the same yacht. Reports suggest that the next morning, Virginia received a bouquet of flowers, rumored to have been sent by the footballer himself.

The blogger's press service refused to comment on her personal life, stating only that she is traveling around Europe with friends. Vinicius' camp also remains silent.

It's worth noting that talk of a possible relationship between the Real Madrid star and the TV presenter isn't new. Back in July, reports surfaced that Fonseca secretly attended Vinicius' birthday party and was seen in a private area with him.

For the record, Fonseca has over 50 million followers on social media. At the end of May, Virginia split from her husband, singer Zé Felipe, with whom she was in a four-year relationship and has three children.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 08:40 "I'll bring the trophy straight home!" — Kylian Mbappé on who should win the Ballon d'Or
Dean Huijsen Football news Today, 03:47 Dean Huijsen: "Barcelona players tease me, but we'll talk in El Clásico!"
Нгумоа Football news Yesterday, 06:31 Real Madrid targets Liverpool's rising star Rio Ngumoha
Vinicius Junior on holiday in Los Angeles Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:15 Still on break. Vinicius shares new personal holiday photo
Асенсіо Transfer news Yesterday, 01:39 Real defender Asensio could swap Madrid for the Turkish Super Lig
Football news 05 sep 2025, 13:10 Real Madrid keeping tabs on 19-year-old Dutch talent
Related Tournament News
Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early Football news Today, 12:34 Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early
Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 09:56 Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona
Dani Rodriguez in the Mallorca squad Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:29 A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy
A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window? Football news 02 sep 2025, 07:38 A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window?
Alexander Cheferin - President of UEFA Football news 29 aug 2025, 06:41 "European teams should play in Europe" – Aleksander Čeferin comments on Barcelona's desire to play La Liga match in Miami
Barcelona at the Johan Cruyff Stadium Football news 27 aug 2025, 07:38 No Camp Nou return! Venue selected for Barcelona vs Valencia clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores