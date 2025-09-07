RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification UEFA Predictions Israel vs Italy prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Israel vs Italy prediction and probable lineups — September 8, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Israel vs Italy prediction Photo: https://www.figc.it/Author unknownn
08 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Debrecen, Nagyerdei Stadion
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Italy
Odds: 1.46
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 8, 2025, as part of the 2026 World Cup European qualifiers, Israel will face Italy. The match kicks off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let's break down the odds and pick a winner for this high-stakes clash.

Israel

The Israeli national team comes into the match against Italy in fine form. In their last outing, they cruised to a confident 4-0 away victory over Moldova, continuing a solid run in the qualifiers. After four matches played, Israel has three wins and one defeat, which puts them second in the group—three points behind Norway and three points ahead of Italy, though the Italians have a game in hand.

The team's form remains consistent: just one loss and one draw in their last seven games, with the other five all ending in victories for Israel. Previously, the team competed in the Nations League, League A, where they finished in fourth place and were relegated.

However, Israel's head-to-head record against Italy leaves much to be desired. In their last four meetings, Israel has lost every match. The most recent encounters came in the Nations League a year ago, with both games going Italy's way by scores of 2-1 and 4-1.

Italy

Italy's World Cup qualifying campaign got off to a tough start, losing 0-3 away to Norway. Since then, the Azzurri have steadied the ship, confidently dispatching the group's two outsiders—beating Moldova 2-0 and Estonia 5-0 at home. Italy currently sits third with 9 points and has every chance to leapfrog Israel in this upcoming showdown.

Earlier, Italy enjoyed a strong Nations League run: only one loss, to France, before reaching the playoffs, where they narrowly fell to Germany over two legs in the quarterfinals.

Historically, Israel has been a comfortable opponent for Italy. The sides have met seven times, with Italy winning six and the other ending in a draw.

Probable lineups

  • Israel: Daniel Peretz, Lemkin, Revivo, Nachmias, Dasa, Dor Peretz, Gloukh, Eliel Peretz, Biton, Solomon, Baribo.
  • Italy: Donnarumma, Bastoni, Calafiori, Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Barella, Politano, Tonali, Zaccagni, Kean, Retegui.

Key facts and head-to-head record

  • Israel has won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Israel has won 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • 4 of Israel's last 5 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Italy is unbeaten in 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • 5 of Italy's last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Italy has won the last 4 meetings between the teams.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches.
  • 3 of the last 4 encounters have gone over 2.5 goals.

Israel vs Italy prediction

After a rocky start to qualifying and a loss to Norway, Italy simply cannot afford to drop points against Israel if they want to stay in contention for at least second place in the group. Italy traditionally dominates these head-to-head matchups, and with a stronger squad and greater experience, the Azzurri will go all out to claim another win over a familiar rival and assert their superiority. My pick for this match: Italy to win, with odds of 1.46.

