A scandal is inevitable. Controversial Huijsen red card in match against Real Sociedad

A questionable decision from the referee
Football news Today, 11:14
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid traveled to face Real Sociedad in the fourth round of La Liga, and sparks flew on the pitch.

The first half ended in favor of Los Blancos, thanks to goals from Mbappé and Güler, but the match was overshadowed by a controversial incident threatening to ignite another refereeing scandal.

The flashpoint came in the 32nd minute. Dean Huijsen halted a rapid Basque counterattack with a foul on Oyarzabal in the center of the pitch. Although Militão was covering on a parallel line, referee Jesús Gil Manzano made the dramatic call to send off Real's newcomer. The official brandished a straight red card for what he judged as a last-man foul.

Remarkably, the 20-year-old Spaniard has played just nine matches for Real but has already picked up two red cards. The first came in the Club World Cup quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund, when he was also sent off prematurely.

