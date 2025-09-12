Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

As part of the fourth round of the Spanish La Liga, Levante will face Betis in what promises to be an intriguing clash. The match is set to take place in Valencia on Sunday, September 14. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:15 Central European Time. Here’s my pick for the likely winner of this encounter.

Match preview

For the 2025/26 season, Levante returns to La Liga after a four-year absence. Under the guidance of coach Julián Calero, the team is focused on securing its place among Spain’s elite, but the task ahead is far from easy.

In attack, the club is pinning its hopes on 21-year-old Cameroonian forward Etta Eyong, signed from Villarreal for €3 million. The striker already made an impression with a goal and two assists in his first three matches of the season for the "Yellow Submarine," sparking optimism among the fans.

Levante is still adjusting to the pace and quality of La Liga, as evidenced by their opening fixtures. At home, they put up a real fight against Barcelona but have yet to pick up any points. Defeats to Alavés and Elche have cast a shadow over the Ciudad de Valencia, hinting at a tough campaign ahead.

The team must tighten up defensively and improve their away record. Success in upcoming games, including the clash against Betis, could prove crucial for the squad’s confidence and further development in the top flight.

Betis continue their steady progress under manager Manuel Pellegrini. After a successful 2024/25 campaign, finishing sixth in La Liga and securing a Europa League spot, the club is looking to build on that momentum.

Over the summer, Betis strengthened their squad with several signings, including Colombian Nelson Deossa and Rodrigo Riquelme. The departures of Johnny Cardoso and Jesús Rodríguez are notable, but the headline move was the permanent signing of star winger Antony from Manchester United.

The Seville-based side has often struggled away from home, lacking consistency on the road. However, with the squad bolstered and the club’s ambitions clear, the upcoming clash with Levante presents a prime opportunity to assert themselves and push for a strong position in the league standings.

This season, Betis have played four matches so far, suffering just one defeat to Athletic. Remarkably, they have scored exactly one goal in each of those games.

Match facts

Levante have lost all three matches so far this season.

Betis have scored in each of their last 25 matches.

Betis are winless in their last five away games.

Levante average 1.2 goals per home game, while Betis average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

Levante : Ryan, Toljan, Dela, Elchesabal, Cabello, Sanchez, Rey, Martinez, Alvarez, Brugui, Eyong.

: Ryan, Toljan, Dela, Elchesabal, Cabello, Sanchez, Rey, Martinez, Alvarez, Brugui, Eyong. Betis: Valles, Bellerín, Bartra, Nathan, Firpo, Lo Celso, Fornals, Altimira, Riquelme, Bakambu, Antony.

H2H

Betis have won the last three encounters against Levante.

The last three head-to-heads between these teams in Valencia produced at least six goals in total.

Prediction

The hosts are still searching for their first points of the new campaign and are languishing near the bottom of the table. Getting a positive result against Betis will be a tall order, but Levante has to put up a fight. Betis arrive in Valencia as favorites and should live up to that status with a strong performance. My pick: Betis to win with a 0 handicap.