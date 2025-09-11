Prediction on game Win Crystal Palace Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the fourth round of the English Premier League, Crystal Palace will face Sunderland. The clash will take place in London on Saturday, 13 September, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I'm making a pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

Ahead of the 2025/26 season, Crystal Palace underwent significant squad changes, which inevitably impacted their style of play. After Eberechi Eze's departure, the club focused on strengthening the team with new signings.

In July, Palace secured Croatian defender Borna Sosa from Ajax and Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benítez from PSV on a free transfer. In August, the club bolstered the squad with French defender Jeidy Kanwo and Villarreal forward Yeremy Pino. These transfers are aimed at improving the defense and adding more firepower up front.

Under manager Oliver Glasner, the Eagles are striving for stability and attacking football. Crystal Palace continues to develop and adapt to new circumstances, aiming for strong Premier League results and a successful UEFA Conference League campaign.

The team kicked off the new season in style. After winning the English Super Cup against Liverpool, the London club drew their Premier League matches against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. In their previous outing, Palace thrashed Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Sunderland have made solid reinforcements following their promotion, aiming for a stable showing in the Premier League. Over the summer, the club completed numerous signings totaling around €200 million. The arrivals of Xhaka, Le Fée, Adingra, Mukiele, Brobbey and others are expected to add squad depth and increase competition.

Under head coach Régis Le Bris, Sunderland showcase an aggressive style focused on quick counterattacks and pressing. Even in the opening matches, the team has shown they’re determined to fight for their Premier League status and won’t be pushovers.

With the strengthened squad and coaching staff’s work, the club’s ambitions stretch beyond mere survival—they’ll be looking to stake a claim for a mid-table finish.

Wins didn’t take long to arrive. The Black Cats saw off West Ham and Brentford at home, but suffered a defeat away to Burnley. It’s clear Sunderland this season could surprise the skeptics who have already predicted a quick return to the Championship.

Match facts

Crystal Palace have conceded just one goal in their last five matches.

The Eagles have not lost at home since February.

Sunderland have kept a clean sheet in only one of their four matches this season.

Crystal Palace average 1.5 goals per game at home, while Sunderland average 1 goal per game away.

Probable lineups

Crystal Palace : Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Lerma, Mateta.

: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Lerma, Mateta. Sunderland: Rufs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Mandava, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Le Fée, Adingra, Isidor.

H2H

The teams have not met since 2017.

Crystal Palace have lost their last three home matches against Sunderland.

Prediction

Given Palace’s home advantage, Glasner’s men look like favorites. Sunderland have been strong at home, but have struggled to pick up points on the road. I believe the Londoners will get the job done and extend their unbeaten run. My pick is a Crystal Palace win.