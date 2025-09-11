RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Crystal Palace vs Sunderland prediction Photo: x.com/CPFC/ Author unknownn
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Schedule Crystal Palace News Crystal Palace Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
13 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, London, Selhurst Park
Sunderland
Sunderland Sunderland Schedule Sunderland News Sunderland Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Crystal Palace
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

In the fourth round of the English Premier League, Crystal Palace will face Sunderland. The clash will take place in London on Saturday, 13 September, with kick-off scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. I'm making a pick for the winner of this match.

Match preview

Ahead of the 2025/26 season, Crystal Palace underwent significant squad changes, which inevitably impacted their style of play. After Eberechi Eze's departure, the club focused on strengthening the team with new signings.

In July, Palace secured Croatian defender Borna Sosa from Ajax and Argentine goalkeeper Walter Benítez from PSV on a free transfer. In August, the club bolstered the squad with French defender Jeidy Kanwo and Villarreal forward Yeremy Pino. These transfers are aimed at improving the defense and adding more firepower up front.

Under manager Oliver Glasner, the Eagles are striving for stability and attacking football. Crystal Palace continues to develop and adapt to new circumstances, aiming for strong Premier League results and a successful UEFA Conference League campaign.

The team kicked off the new season in style. After winning the English Super Cup against Liverpool, the London club drew their Premier League matches against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest. In their previous outing, Palace thrashed Aston Villa in Birmingham.

Sunderland have made solid reinforcements following their promotion, aiming for a stable showing in the Premier League. Over the summer, the club completed numerous signings totaling around €200 million. The arrivals of Xhaka, Le Fée, Adingra, Mukiele, Brobbey and others are expected to add squad depth and increase competition.

Under head coach Régis Le Bris, Sunderland showcase an aggressive style focused on quick counterattacks and pressing. Even in the opening matches, the team has shown they’re determined to fight for their Premier League status and won’t be pushovers.

With the strengthened squad and coaching staff’s work, the club’s ambitions stretch beyond mere survival—they’ll be looking to stake a claim for a mid-table finish.

Wins didn’t take long to arrive. The Black Cats saw off West Ham and Brentford at home, but suffered a defeat away to Burnley. It’s clear Sunderland this season could surprise the skeptics who have already predicted a quick return to the Championship.

Match facts

  • Crystal Palace have conceded just one goal in their last five matches.
  • The Eagles have not lost at home since February.
  • Sunderland have kept a clean sheet in only one of their four matches this season.
  • Crystal Palace average 1.5 goals per game at home, while Sunderland average 1 goal per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Henderson, Guehi, Lacroix, Richards, Mitchell, Muñoz, Hughes, Wharton, Sarr, Lerma, Mateta.
  • Sunderland: Rufs, Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Mandava, Xhaka, Sadiki, Diarra, Le Fée, Adingra, Isidor.

H2H

  • The teams have not met since 2017.
  • Crystal Palace have lost their last three home matches against Sunderland.

Prediction

Given Palace’s home advantage, Glasner’s men look like favorites. Sunderland have been strong at home, but have struggled to pick up points on the road. I believe the Londoners will get the job done and extend their unbeaten run. My pick is a Crystal Palace win.

Prediction on game Win Crystal Palace
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Chicago Sky vs New York Liberty prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Chicago Sky Odds: 1.5 New York Liberty Recommended Melbet
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries prediction and H2H — September 12, 2025 Minnesota Lynx Odds: 1.54 Golden State Valkyries Bet now 1xBet
Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction WNBA Today, 20:00 Dallas Wings vs Phoenix Mercury prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Dallas Wings Odds: 1.79 Phoenix Mercury Bet now 1xBet
Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction WNBA Today, 22:00 Los Angeles Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces prediction and betting tip for September 12, 2025 Los Angeles Sparks Odds: 1.71 Las Vegas Aces Recommended Melbet
Petrojet vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 10:00 Petrojet vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Petrojet Odds: 2.23 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
ZED FC vs Ismaily SC prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Ismaily prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.58 Ismaily SC Bet now 1xBet
Pharco FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 12 sep 2025, 13:00 Pharco vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 12, 2025 Pharco FC Odds: 1.6 Al Ittihad Alexandria Recommended Melbet
Marseille vs Lorient prediction Ligue 1 France 12 sep 2025, 14:45 Marseille vs Lorient prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 12 September 2025 Marseille Odds: 1.77 Lorient Bet now Melbet
Sevilla vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Sevilla vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 12, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.95 Elche Bet now Mostbet
Ipswich vs Sheffield United prediction EFL Championship 12 sep 2025, 15:00 Ipswich Town vs Sheffield United prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — September 12, 2025 Ipswich Odds: 1.5 Sheffield United Recommended Melbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.69 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Cagliari vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 09:00 Cagliari vs Parma: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 13, 2025 Cagliari Odds: 1.65 Parma Calcio 1913 Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores