On August 13, 2025, in the third round of the German Bundesliga, Heidenheim will face Borussia Dortmund. Kick-off is scheduled for 15:30 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the best bet on team scoring in this clash.

Heidenheim

Last season, Heidenheim managed to retain their Bundesliga status, finishing sixteenth and defeating Elversberg in the relegation playoffs. The new campaign started brightly with a confident 5-0 win over a Regionalliga side in the German Cup, but the league opener proved to be a real challenge. In the first round, Heidenheim fell at home to Wolfsburg 1-3, and then lost away to RB Leipzig 0-2. As a result, after two rounds, the team sits in seventeenth place with no points collected.

The home history against Borussia Dortmund is also not in Heidenheim's favor — in three meetings, they've suffered two defeats and managed only one draw.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund, after last season, made their mark at the Club World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals before falling 2-3 to Real Madrid. This season began with a narrow 1-0 win over third-division Essen in the German Cup. Bundesliga action has also been mixed: in the opening round, Dortmund played out a thrilling 3-3 draw away at St. Pauli, squandering a 3-1 lead. In the second round, however, they bounced back with a confident 3-0 home victory over Union Berlin. Borussia now sits fourth in the table with four points. The schedule is tightening up — after the Heidenheim match, they kick off their Champions League campaign against Juventus in Turin.

As for their head-to-head record with Heidenheim, Dortmund holds a clear advantage: three wins and two draws in five encounters. Both teams have scored in four of those matches, with the total goals always exceeding 2.5.

Probable lineups

Heidenheim: Ramaj, Mainka, Gimber, Busch, Förenbach, Kerber, Dorsch, Ibrahimović, Leo Sienca, Gonzak, Kaufmann Sørensen.

Ramaj, Mainka, Gimber, Busch, Förenbach, Kerber, Dorsch, Ibrahimović, Leo Sienca, Gonzak, Kaufmann Sørensen. Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Anselmino, Anton, Bensebaini, Couto, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Svensson, Brandt, Baer, Guirassy.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches.

Borussia Dortmund have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Borussia Dortmund are unbeaten in their last 5 head-to-head meetings.

Both teams have scored in 4 of the last 5 head-to-head matches.

Heidenheim vs Borussia Dortmund match prediction

Heidenheim have had a rough start to the season, losing both opening matches and conceding in each. Borussia, on the other hand, are playing confident football — they remain unbeaten, consistently scoring three goals a game, and have already shown their attacking prowess. Historically, these head-to-head clashes have favored Dortmund and have often delivered high-scoring encounters. Expect another open game here with goals from both sides. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.51.