On September 13, as part of the third round of the Italian Serie A, Cagliari will face Parma. Read on for team insights and a preview of the likely outcome.

Match preview

Cagliari kicked off their season in the Coppa Italia, where they edged out Entella on penalties, though questions remain about their finishing. In Serie A, Cagliari opened with a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina and then suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Napoli.

During the offseason, Alberto Gallego joined the coaching staff—a specialist known for attacking, high-intensity, and structured football. Under the new management, Cagliari aims for high pressing, ball control, and dynamic wing play.

Parma, like Cagliari, advanced in the domestic cup by defeating Pescara 2-0. In the league opener, they traveled to Juventus and were soundly beaten 2-0. However, in the following round, they picked up their first point of the season with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Atalanta.

Since their managerial change, Parma have focused on discipline, organized defense, and counterattacking efficiency—though so far, the results have been mixed.

Probable line-ups

Cagliari: Caprile, Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Obert, Deiola, Prati, Adopo, Esposito, Folorunsho, Borelli

Parma: Suzuki, Del Prato, Circati, Valenti, Levik, Garcia, Keita, Valeri, Almqvist, Sorensen, Pellegrino

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings, Cagliari have three wins, one draw, and Parma have one victory

No Cagliari match this season has seen more than two goals scored

Parma's matches have also not produced more than two goals so far this season

Prediction

I expect a cautious approach from both sides: one of the clubs will need to relinquish the initiative to play on the counter and create scoring chances. My prediction: under 2.5 total goals at 1.65 odds.